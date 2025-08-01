PCB’s ‘power’ move to hit old flats without sewage treatment plants

KOCHI: The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has initiated stringent measures, including notice to disconnect power supply, to 71 old residential flats in Kochi for failing to set up Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) on their premises.

The move, especially, the issuance of power disconnection notice from KSEB, which acted on the direction of KSPCB, comes nearly a month after it issued closure notices to the flat owners, triggering panic among the residents.

Earlier on June 23, the Kerala High Court issued detailed directions to the KSPCB and the Kochi Corporation to issue notices to entities responsible for polluting the Thevara-Perandoor Canal in the city. The directions were passed in a suo motu proceedings initiated by the High Court in 2022.

“With reference to the direction issued by the KSPCB under Section 33 A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, this is to inform you that KSEB Ltd has been instructed to disconnect the electricity supply ... to non-compliance with statutory requirements,” read the notice dated July 30 received by the secretary of an Edappally-based flat complex.

“The associations have been trying hard to comply with the legal requirements, ie, setting up of STPs. However, what we request is to allocate us more time, say five months. Also, most of them do not have any free land available.

They have to demolish other existing structures to make space available for the construction of STP. The closure notices were sent to the flats constructed before 2010, when the mandatory norms regarding STPs were not in force,” Abraham Joseph, chairman, Consortium of Flat & Villa Owners Association (Kerala), told TNIE.