Little Soi: A gateway to the Orient in Kochi

Pan-Asian cuisine is not alien to the Kochi palate. From street stalls to fine dining, menus almost always feature a section devoted to it. In recent years, this love has sparked a rise in restaurants dedicated solely to Asian flavours. Among them is Little Soi, tucked into the heart of Panampilly Nagar.

Recently, the restaurant unveiled a trial menu. We arrived early on a rainy Sunday evening to find the place unusually calm, almost empty. In Kochi, this often signals a struggling spot, but here it was a brief lull before the evening crowd. Within the hour, the space was buzzing with conversation.

The interiors are well done and well-lit. The colours, while primarily dominated by red and black, too, feel fitting for the Pan-Asian vibe.