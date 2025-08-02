Little Soi: A gateway to the Orient in Kochi

Pan-Asian cuisine is not alien to the Kochi palate. From street stalls to fine dining, menus almost always feature a section devoted to it. In recent years, this love has sparked a rise in restaurants dedicated solely to Asian flavours. Among them is Little Soi, tucked into the heart of Panampilly Nagar.
Recently, the restaurant unveiled a trial menu. We arrived early on a rainy Sunday evening to find the place unusually calm, almost empty. In Kochi, this often signals a struggling spot, but here it was a brief lull before the evening crowd. Within the hour, the space was buzzing with conversation.
The interiors are well done and well-lit. The colours, while primarily dominated by red and black, too, feel fitting for the Pan-Asian vibe.
In drinks, we started with Mystic Dragon, a dragon fruit and hibiscus tea refresher with mint and ginger juice, and 0% ABV Mojito, a zesty blend of mint, lime, and lemon juice. I thought the beverages leaned on the sweeter side. I hope more choices with distinctive flavours would be added to the menu for a wholesome experience.
It was also this time that we registered that the music playing there was a curious choice. Pop hits, including repeats of Katy Perry tracks, gave the space, despite the oriental decor, the energy of a mall cafe rather than the atmosphere of a Southeast Asian street corner.
However, any reservations we had vanished with the arrival of sushi, the highlight of the evening. We tried the Ebi Dynamite Roll, a prawn tempura uramaki topped with asparagus and cucumber pickle. This was one part of our starters. The other: pan-grilled minced chicken and leek gyoza dumplings.
The much-talked-about dynamite sauce, introduced as a signature element, paired well not just with sushi but also with the fried chicken. The latter, too, we learned, had quickly become a hot favourite among guests.
The starters had indeed set a high bar, so much so that when the Suan La Mixed mushroom soup arrived, we found it paled in comparison. But then came the more appealing Soi Polo Chicken — Bangkok fried chicken topped with golden fried herbed garlic and served with spicy dipping sauce. These were very relishing and overshadowed the Sichuan chilli fish in both taste and presentation.
Still, the main courses were well-balanced both in seasoning and portion sizes. The notable mention among them was the Chicken Tsukune, fragrant hibachi fried rice topped with grilled minced chicken dumpling. Another popular choice, we learnt, is the Okinawa Ramen, a soba noodle ramen in mild dashi stock with optional ajitama egg and meat or tofu.
Dessert provided a strong finish. The Vietnamese coffee cheesecake was rich and creamy, delivering a sweetness that balanced out the sharper notes of the meal. It is so supreme that it may even be worth it to make a trip to Little Soi for just that.
While we didn’t try any Matcha variants on the day, the fact that Little Soi imports their Matcha powder from Japan hints at quality. We promised to return for the Matcha Brownie.
The team on the floor, including Lal Zam from Mizoram and Tonkay Bahadur Thapa from Darjeeling, kept the atmosphere friendly and approachable, ensuring that the bustle never tipped into chaos.
In all, Little Soi offers Kochi diners an accessible take on Southeast Asian flavours. For those seeking a lively evening with varied Asian-inspired dishes, it is a spot worth trying. Remember: sushi, fried chicken, and desserts.