Recent accidents involving private buses in the city highlight the need for a lasting solution to curb the menace

A week after a college student was killed when a speeding private bus rammed into his scooter near the busy Town Hall Junction, a vexing question echoes across Kochi’s bustling streets: Who will bell the speeding private buses?
The chilling incident, preceded by the death of another bus driver in a collision at Kundannoor, has once again brought into focus the alarming frequency of mishaps involving private buses.
For years, the city has been terrorised by rashly driven private buses. In fact, there are many who are ‘scared’ to take out their two-wheelers due to their menacing presence and intimidating manouevres.
The public’s frustration is compounded by a predictable cycle of inaction. After a tragedy, enforcement agencies spring into action, book errant drivers and seize a few buses. Like the crackdown we saw on Thursday. Bandaid measures, at best.
Notably, in 2022, the High Court had directed the installation of speed governors in private buses. The judge also instructed the city police commissioner and regional transport officer to ensure that private buses stick to the left lane and do not honk unnecessarily.
It did have a positive effect. But the discipline and decency lasted only for a few weeks. It is clear that Kochi needs a comprehensive, lasting strategy that moves beyond temporary crackdowns.
Loknath Behera, former city police commissioner and now MD of Kochi Metro, advocates for continuous monitoring systems using modern surveillance technology like CCTV cameras.
“Kochi’s public transport network should be modernised by inducting technologically advanced buses that look good. I am not saying private buses should be done away with. But the bus transport system can be more organised with the aid of technology,” he told TNIE in a City Dialogues session.
“Urban areas like Kochi have seen population booms. Officers often have to multitask… they would like to have at least 10,000 more police personnel to meet the workload. But no government can afford to recruit at that scale. Hence, we must rely on technology like CCTV cameras. Now, it is said a single camera is equal to 10 policemen.”
K G Radhakrishnan, secretary of the Ernakulam District Residents’ Association Coordination Council, recommends effective use of AI cameras to instil a sense of discipline. He also highlights that it’s high time the existing routes and schedules were rationalised.
"The existing schedules were formed decades ago. The buses often speed to stick to the schedules. Despite promises, the authorities are yet to initiate the revision process,” he points out. Echoing the issue of “racing”, Transport expert Dijo Kappen suggests the ‘Indore Model’ to end competition among private buses. “The Indore model uses a gross cost contract, under which a public authority manages fare collection and service planning, while private operators are paid a fixed amount for running and maintaining the buses,” he explains.
The primary issue is the lack of proper training and monitoring of drivers, opines R Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research. “Private buses operate in the public domain. There should be a system to provide proper training to bus drivers,” he says.
“Some years ago, a limited liability partnership system, where buses were grouped into small units or companies for efficient operations, had been mooted. But it didn’t take off. Such a system would ensure accountability.”
Dhanuraj also emphasises the need for “thorough background checks”. “Authorities and operators must be careful in vetting drivers before hiring them,” he says.
What about enforcement?
City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya says enforcement alone cannot resolve the issue when the system itself is flawed. He too highlights the “main problem” of bus timings. “Add to that other structural problems like lack of bus bays, narrow roads, and poor lane discipline,” he says. “Enforcement is getting stricter, but unless these issues are solved, we will see no real improvement.”
Asked about the delay in revising the bus schedules, the officer says, “It’s a matter involving many departments. These things take time to sort out.”
The Motor Vehicle Department, meanwhile, maintains that some systemic changes are in the pipeline. “The transport minister has assured us that the timetable revision will be implemented soon. That will solve a major part of the issue,” says Biju Isaac, RTO (Enforcement), Ernakulam.
“Another challenge is the heavy vehicle density in the city and rampant violation of lane discipline. The results we aim for require a collective effort from all stakeholders.”
Bus operators’ take
“No driver purposefully creates any accidents as it is portrayed. Of course, there are cases where bus drivers are at fault. However, that’s not always the case. Reckless driving of small vehicles also causes accidents. Then, roads are bad and the traffic is heavily congested. These issues should also be looked at,” says K B Suneer, president of the Private Bus Operators Association.
Kochi’s transport system at a glance
Major public transport modes in Kochi are city buses, autorickshaws and ferry boats operated mainly by private operators.
A total of about 650 buses are operated on about 160 routes originating from 60 locations across the city.
Buses make up for about 14% of the vehicular traffic and carry 73% passenger volume.
Long-term plans should include providing a mass rapid transit system, introduction of a suburban rail traffic system, independent goods corridors and improvement of inland water transport system.
(Source: Draft city mobility plan prepared by KMRL)