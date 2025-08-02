Recent accidents involving private buses in the city highlight the need for a lasting solution to curb the menace

What about enforcement?

City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya says enforcement alone cannot resolve the issue when the system itself is flawed. He too highlights the “main problem” of bus timings. “Add to that other structural problems like lack of bus bays, narrow roads, and poor lane discipline,” he says. “Enforcement is getting stricter, but unless these issues are solved, we will see no real improvement.”

Asked about the delay in revising the bus schedules, the officer says, “It’s a matter involving many departments. These things take time to sort out.”

The Motor Vehicle Department, meanwhile, maintains that some systemic changes are in the pipeline. “The transport minister has assured us that the timetable revision will be implemented soon. That will solve a major part of the issue,” says Biju Isaac, RTO (Enforcement), Ernakulam.