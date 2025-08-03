CBSE council launches aid mission for landslide survivors in Wayanad

KOCHI: The Council for CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) has launched the ‘Hridayapurvam’ mission to provide educational aid to landslide survivors in Wayanad.

In the first phase, `10 lakh was handed over to support 42 students from Mount Tabor English School, Meppadi. The aid was presented by former Ernakulam District Collector and Director of General Education N S K Umesh to school manager Sr Salomi at an event held in Kochi on Saturday.

“The unity of the state in the face of repeated disasters reflects its strong spirit,” said Umesh. “I witnessed this spirit as sub-collector of Wayanad during the 2019 Puthumala disaster and in many instances since,” he added.

In the 2024 landslide, two students of the school lost their lives, while 42 others lost their houses. As part of rehabilitation efforts, the council has also pledged to build five houses for affected families.

Council president E Ramankutty Warrier, National Council of CBSE Schools general secretary Dr Indira Rajan, CCSK north zone president Fr Johny Kanjirathingal, and representatives of the council and Mount Tabor School were present at the event.