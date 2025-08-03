Kochi Corporation to make registration, licensing mandatory for pet dogs

KOCHI: Following multiple incidents of dog bites reported in the city, the Kochi Corporation has strengthened laws and made registration and licensing of dogs mandatory. In an effort to tackle the issue of stray dog menace, the civic body is planning to conduct a survey of dogs registered with it.

T K Ashraf, corporation health standing committee chairman, said that though licences are mandatory for pet dogs in the state, many individuals have not secured them from the local body. “There are certain criteria that the owners need to follow. They should provide proof of the dog’s rabies vaccination, proof of address and identity, and ensure a proper cage. However, as most owners lack such facilities and documents, they skip the registration process,” he said.

The move comes following the recent directive of the Kerala High Court that if an animal attacks a human, the custodian will be held responsible, and in the case of stray dogs, the custodian is the local self-government secretary. “Every year, we launch vaccination drive and other programmes. The aim is to create awareness among the public and ensure that rules are not violated. The corporation will be working towards implementing the laws and regulations to end the stray dog menace,” said Mayor M Anilkumar.

The corporation secretary has also informed the public that the dog owners who do not follow the criteria and directions issued by the civic body will be held responsible for the damages caused. Ashraf added that the civic body will be carrying out inspections to ensure regular monitoring. “We have asked the health inspectors to collect data on dogs, licences, and owners. We will conduct a survey to get a clear picture of the situation in the city,” he said.