Container Road remains pitch dark as NHAI, KSEB spar over two transformers

KOCHI: A long-pending demand to light up ‘accident-prone’ Container Road, connecting Kalamassery to Vallarpadam, is yet to be realised despite the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) installing as many as 1,106 streetlights along a 17.12km stretch of NH 966A. The reason? A bone of contention between the NHAI and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) over the setting up of a couple of power transformers.

While the stretch, which is undergoing renovation works worth Rs 100 crore, already has two transformers, the KSEB has insisted on the setting up of another two as a condition for providing power. Both agencies are now placing the onus on each other, resulting in the ‘delay’.

In a recent statement in Parliament, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the installation of streetlights on NH 966A had been completed at a cost of Rs 7.78 crore. “The NHAI said in its reply that it is awaiting connection from the KSEB and expects to receive it by the end of July. Streetlights have been installed in accordance with the board’s standards, the standards of the Indian Roads Congress, a leading technical guideline body, and best practices,” Gadkari said, in response to a query raised by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden.