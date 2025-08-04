Container Road remains pitch dark as NHAI, KSEB spar over two transformers

KOCHI: A long-pending demand to light up ‘accident-prone’ Container Road, connecting Kalamassery to Vallarpadam, is yet to be realised despite the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) installing as many as 1,106 streetlights along a 17.12km stretch of NH 966A. The reason? A bone of contention between the NHAI and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) over the setting up of a couple of power transformers.
While the stretch, which is undergoing renovation works worth Rs 100 crore, already has two transformers, the KSEB has insisted on the setting up of another two as a condition for providing power. Both agencies are now placing the onus on each other, resulting in the ‘delay’.
In a recent statement in Parliament, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the installation of streetlights on NH 966A had been completed at a cost of Rs 7.78 crore. “The NHAI said in its reply that it is awaiting connection from the KSEB and expects to receive it by the end of July. Streetlights have been installed in accordance with the board’s standards, the standards of the Indian Roads Congress, a leading technical guideline body, and best practices,” Gadkari said, in response to a query raised by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden.
“The original estimate did not include provision for two additional transformers. We have been tasked with footing the bill when the streetlights are switched on. KSEB should set up the additional transformers as they were not part of the original plan,” a senior NHAI official said. The installation of another 60 streetlights on the stretch from Ponnarimangalam toll plaza to Goshree bridge is also pending over the transformer issue.
When contacted, an official with the KSEB section office in Vypeen said, “Two more transformers need to be set up for the functioning of additional streetlights in the section from toll plaza to Goshree bridge. We’re installing the same using NHAI funds. However, overhead lines are not possible there. We’ve written to the NHAI and are requesting a joint inspection,” the official added.
NHAI has completed the trial of the streetlights and said the stretch would be lit up once the KSEB gives the go-ahead.
Earlier, the Kerala High Court asked the state government to take measures to make the stretch safer for traffic after a spate of fatal mishaps were reported. The main issues identified were illegal parking of container lorries and the absence of streetlights.