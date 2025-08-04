Kudumbashree taps into e-commerce; Pocket Mart app to go online today

KOCHI: Kudumbashree is going places! The successful women’s empowerment programme of the Kerala government is now breaking into the e-commerce space by taking its products and services onto an online marketplace that it is launching.
‘Pocket Mart - Kudumbashree Store’ will go online on Monday when it will be officially launched by the Local Self-Government and Excise Minister M B Rajesh at the Zamra Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery.
Initially, customers will be able to place orders on a mobile application that has been developed. The Pocket Mart app will be available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Speaking to TNIE, an official with Kudumbashree Ernakulam said, “Everything will be delivered to your home. Kudumbashree is bringing its products and services under one umbrella.” “The uploading of information on enterprises and products is in progress. Around a thousand products will be made available in the first phase.
In Ernakulam, 15 units will feature over 100 products. Besides homemade, cosmetic and textile products made by units, Kudumbashree initiatives such as Lunch Bell, Buds, Cafe, and Kerala Chicken will also be available on Pocket Mart,” the official added.
According to the official, Pocket Mart will to open up the endless possibilities of the digital market to Kudumbashree micro-entrepreneurs. Customers will also be able to easily locate these enterprises or contact them directly.
In the last financial year, the turnover of Kudumbashree’s Home Shop Network -- which takes the products of micro-entrepreneurs directly to households -- was `18.66 crore. According to the official, this model will be expanded. Products will now be delivered anywhere in India via courier.