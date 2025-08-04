Kudumbashree taps into e-commerce; Pocket Mart app to go online today

Speaking to TNIE, an official with Kudumbashree Ernakulam said, “Everything will be delivered to your home. Kudumbashree is bringing its products and services under one umbrella.” “The uploading of information on enterprises and products is in progress. Around a thousand products will be made available in the first phase.

In Ernakulam, 15 units will feature over 100 products. Besides homemade, cosmetic and textile products made by units, Kudumbashree initiatives such as Lunch Bell, Buds, Cafe, and Kerala Chicken will also be available on Pocket Mart,” the official added.

According to the official, Pocket Mart will to open up the endless possibilities of the digital market to Kudumbashree micro-entrepreneurs. Customers will also be able to easily locate these enterprises or contact them directly.

In the last financial year, the turnover of Kudumbashree’s Home Shop Network -- which takes the products of micro-entrepreneurs directly to households -- was `18.66 crore. According to the official, this model will be expanded. Products will now be delivered anywhere in India via courier.