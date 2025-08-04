Missing ‘wife’ of Chennai man found in Maradu

KOCHI: A woman, who was reported missing by a Tamil Nadu native claiming to be her husband, was traced by the city police on Saturday. The police suspect she had been on the run after taking money from the man, a retired engineer from Chennai.

The TN man had moved the Kerala High Court recently alleging that his wife, a 44-year-old woman from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was being illegally detained by a man, K M Joseph Steven from Thrissur, and his associates for money. He said he had met her through a matrimonial website and they got married in 2022.

The police said the duo was living together when she went missing. As per the man, the woman visited Kerala regularly, and his last contact with her was in May. He said he got a message on June 6, showing a coffin and funeral rituals, from a person identifying himself as G M Rao, a lawyer, saying his wife has died. Later, another person identifying herself as a nun named Sophia, contacted him confirming the woman’s death and sent photographs of a burial ground.

In his petition, the man alleged Steven, Rao and Sophia were in cahoots and had illegally detained his wife for money. However, the police said the woman had taken some money from him, and when she cut off all contact with him, he approached the HC. The police said they have, so far, not found any evidence indicating the woman was legally married to the petitioner.