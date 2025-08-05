41-year-old food delivery man dies after being run over by private bus in Kochi

KOCHI: A 41-year-old food delivery man died after being run over by a bus in Kalamassery on Monday morning. The deceased is Abdul Salam of Athani, Aluva. The police said the accident occurred under South Kalamassery overbridge around 9.30am.

Abdul was riding towards Aluva on his bike. As he approached the underpass of the bridge, he veered his vehicle to the right. A private bus coming from behind sideswiped the motorcycle, and Abdul lost control of his vehicle. He fell off the bike and was crushed under the left rear tyres of the bus.

Passersby rushed Abdul to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The Kalamassery police have registered a case against the bus driver. Officers said they collected CCTV visuals of the incident from a nearby shop.

Following the increase in road accidents due to reckless driving by private bus drivers, the police recently announced regular checks within city limits. Recently, two buses involved in rash driving caused an accident in Edappally. Operators claim that the unscientific scheduling of trips leads to speeding and accidents involving buses in the city.

Abdul regularly travelled to Ernakulam for his work. Abdul is survived by wife and four children, including three daughters. His funeral was held at the Jamia Masjid in Athani, following a public viewing at his residence in Kodungalloor.