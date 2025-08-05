MVD mulls introducing geo-fencing to detect rash driving by private buses in Kochi

KOCHI: With rash and negligent driving by private buses claiming another victim in Kochi on Monday, the motor vehicle department (MVD) is mulling the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced geo-fencing technology in the city to detect speeding by vehicles.

This was stated by Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju on the sidelines of a function in Kochi. The issue [of speeding] occurs at points of convergence like the High Court though there is sufficient gap between two private bus services at the originating points, he said. “It’s very important for buses to stick to time schedules, especially on routes of convergence. We’re planning an AI-based solution.

At source stations, the time gap may be five minutes. But at converging points like Kakkanad, Thevara, and Fort Kochi, the buses end up plying with shorter time gaps. We will see whether we can increase the interval. We will conduct a study and develop software for that.

We implemented it successfully in Palakkad and we’re trying to introduce it in other regions as well,” Nagaraju said.

Speaking to the TNIE recently, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said the department has already held talks with bus operators on the Palakkad-Thrissur sector where geo-fencing is being introduced. “The virtual boundaries will be created using a QR code and a chip. The department has been allocated Rs 2 crore from the road safety fund to implement the system,” he said.

When asked about Monday’s fatal mishap, the commissioner suggested that both parties were at fault.