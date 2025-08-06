LDF loses majority as CPM councillor backs no-trust motion

KOCHI: With just three months left for its term to end, the LDF lost power in Koothattukulam municipality on Tuesday as Kala Raju, the CPM councillor who was at odds with the local leadership, supported the no-confidence motion moved by the UDF. The LDF had 13 councillors in the municipal council while the UDF had 11 representatives. The LDF lost majority in the 25-member council as one independent and Kala Raju supported the no-confidence motion. The LDF boycotted the meeting.

The no-confidence motion against chairperson Vijaya Sivan was passed with the support of 13 councillors. However, the LDF questioned the decision of the returning officer, pointing out that Kala Raju had not marked the right column. However, the returning officer clarified that the vote was valid. The council took up a no-confidence motion against vice-chairperson Sunny Kuriakose in the afternoon, which was also passed with the same margin, 13-0.

The CPM had 11 councillors and the CPI two. With Kala switching over to the UDF, the LDF has only 12 members. In the UDF, Congress has nine councillors while Kerala Congress Jacob and Kerala Congress Joseph have one member each. With Kala and independent P G Sunil Kumar extending support, the UDF has 13 councillors now.

UDF councillors took out a march to Congress Bhavan, celebrating their victory. At the same time, the LDF organised a rally in the town in the evening, protesting the “murder of democracy”.

The CPM has demanded the disqualification of Kala as she violated the whip. However, the UDF argues that the LDF has not issued any whip to Kala. As per procedure, the returning officer will submit a report to the chief election officer regarding the result of the no-confidence motion and the election commission has to issue a 15-day notice for the election of new chairperson and vice-chairperson.

Kala fell off with the CPM local leadership last year, alleging ill-treatment. On January 18, when the first no-confidence motion moved by the UDF came up for discussion, CPM workers allegedly abducted Kala and held her captive in the party area committee office till 4.30pm. That led to the defeat of the motion.