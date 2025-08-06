Three arrested for malpractice during UPSC examination in Kochi

KOCHI: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in connection with attempting malpractice during the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, using a small device resembling a walkie-talkie, in Kochi. The arrested are Ankit Kumar, 26, and Angad Kumar, 25, both natives of Lodipur in Bihar, and Prattiba Jaisri, 27, of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The misconduct was carried out during the examination for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) held at SRV Higher Secondary School in Ernakulam, said an officer with Ernakulam central police station.

Ankit, who was the examination candidate, arrived early at the centre. Following preliminary checks, candidates were allowed entry into the premises. “There were no signs of suspicion or alarm when the candidate passed through metal detectors at the entrance. However, the invigilator grew suspicious of Ankit’s behaviour during the exam and conducted a secondary check, leading to the discovery of a small communication device in his possession,” the officer added.

Following this, his accomplices were also apprehended, said a source with Kochi city police. “While Ankit was writing the exam, his friend Prattiba assisted him by relaying answers from a nearby hotel using the electronic device. Their associate Angad was also booked and later arrested for aiding the operation,” he said.

The accused have been charged for breach of confidentiality and privacy under the Information Technology Act and cheating-related charges of the (BNS).