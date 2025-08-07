30 bottles of coconut oil stolen from Kochi store; cash, other goods left untouched

KOCHI: In a bizarre incident, a burglar broke into a grocery store near Thottumugham bridge in Aluva and allegedly stole 30 bottles of premium coconut oil, leaving the cash drawer untouched.

The incident occurred at ‘Sha Vegetables and Fruits’, a store owned by an Aluva resident. The burglar allegedly stole 30 bottles of premium coconut oil, each worth approximately Rs 600, said a local resident.

In addition to the oil bottles, the burglar selectively stole valuable goods including a box of apples and ten packets of milk. The accused first attempted to drill through the floor of the shop but later resorted to breaking the main lock to gain entry. Moreover, before leaving, the burglar allegedly tried to destroy evidence by cutting the CCTV cables installed inside the store, he said.

The theft comes at a time when the market price of coconut and coconut-based products, particularly oil, has seen a significant rise in the last 12 months. The coconut oil prices, which stood at around Rs 160 per litre a year ago, have crossed Rs 500 per litre for most brands.

“Interestingly, the theft did not involve any cash, reinforcing the suspicion that the burglar specifically targeted the coconut oil,” he said.

Responding to the incident, a personnel from the Aluva police station said, “We are aware of the incident, and the place falls under our jurisdiction. However, we haven't received a formal complaint yet to initiate an investigation.” Once a complaint is filed, a thorough inquiry will follow, said the official.