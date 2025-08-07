Kochi police arrest two, seize Rs 2.5 crore worth ambergris

KOCHI: The Kochi city police seized approximately one-and-a-half kilograms of ambergris (whale vomit), which was smuggled to Kochi from Lakshadweep for illegal sale. Suhail, a resident of Fort Kochi, and Suhail, of Kalpeni in Lakshadweep, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

The seized substance is highly valuable and rare, with an estimated price of around Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, said a police officer with the DANSAF squad.

A team led by Mattancherry sub-inspector Jimmy Jose seized the ambergris, based on a confidential tip-off received by city police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya. Fort Kochi resident Suhail was apprehended near the Fort Kochi Jetty,

During the interrogation, he attempted to assault the officers and flee. However, he was overpowered after a brief struggle, and 35 g of ambergris, which he had intended to sell as a sample, was recovered from his possession, said the official.

Further interrogation led to another major seizure, about 1 kg of ambergris, from Thoppumpady on Wednesday morning.