Rajagiri Hospital performs first liver transplant in India for rare disorder

KOCHI: The first liver transplant in India for a rare genetic disorder, despite a blood group mismatch, was performed on a two-year-old boy from New Delhi, at Rajagiri Hospital.

Umar was suffering from Methylmalonic Acidemia (MMA) — a rare inherited metabolic disorder. Symptoms had started just three days after his birth, and Saniya, Umar’s mother, visited several hospitals in New Delhi. The condition was finally diagnosed as MMA at AIIMS. Doctors concluded that a liver transplant was the only viable treatment. However, the facility did not have the infrastructure for the said paediatric liver condition. Considering the urgency, Dr Sharath R S, a pediatrician at AIIMS, posted an appeal from his account @tinyphysician on X seeking help.

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips from Rajagiri Hospital responded, stating that necessary medical infrastructure was available at the hospital and that financial assistance would also be provided. Saniya arrived at Rajagiri Hospital with her child on February 11.

Further tests revealed that Umar’s liver function had severely deteriorated, necessitating an emergency transplant. A fully compatible donor could not be identified within the family. Saniya then asked whether her partially matched liver could be used to save her son’s life. She volunteered, and the medical team offered their support.