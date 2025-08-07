Rash driving by private buses? Send details to Kochi MVD on WhatsApp number

KOCHI: In a move to curb traffic violations by private buses in the city, the district motor vehicles department has started displaying its WhatsApp number on buses.
Through the WhatsApp number , passengers can now directly contact the transport office, send messages, photos and videos if they come across any kind of traffic rule violations by private buses.
In a drive that began on Tuesday, the stickers were affixed in over 100 buses in the city. “Through this initiative, people can now quickly file complaints making it easy for the department to take swift action,” said an MVD official. The stickers are affixed on the rear side of the bus.
“Until the end of this month, the department is carrying out strict checking in mornings and evenings to trace rule violations like rash driving, conducting service with doors open, not displaying fares, not giving concession fares to students, playing loud music and creating disturbance for other road users by continuous honking,” the MVD official added.
The initiative was launched following the direction of Transport Minister K B Ganeshkumar.
Rash driving, overspeeding and other traffic violations by private buses have been increasing recently leading to accidents and deaths. Only a few days ago a food delivery employee lost his life after being knocked down by a speeding private bus. Two weeks ago, a teenager lost his life at Ernakulam North after a private bus rear-ended his bike. This was close on the heels of another case in Kundannoor, wherein a private bus driver lost his life after the vehicle collided with a mini truck.
Following repeated accidents and rising violations by private buses, the motor vehicles departments has been carrying out a slew of enforcement measures to prevent accidents. In a blanket checking carried out on July 28, 233 violations were recorded in a single day and 55 bus drivers were penalised.
The department had also deployed mobile speed tracking devices within city limits which led to registration of over 50 cases of overspeeding.
On Tuesday, the motor vehicles department took action against a bus driver based on the photo series ‘Narrow Escape’ published by the TNIE.
In the photograph, a passenger was seen clinging on to the door of a bus as it moved ahead suddenly.