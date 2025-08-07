Rash driving by private buses? Send details to Kochi MVD on WhatsApp number

KOCHI: In a move to curb traffic violations by private buses in the city, the district motor vehicles department has started displaying its WhatsApp number on buses.

Through the WhatsApp number , passengers can now directly contact the transport office, send messages, photos and videos if they come across any kind of traffic rule violations by private buses.

In a drive that began on Tuesday, the stickers were affixed in over 100 buses in the city. “Through this initiative, people can now quickly file complaints making it easy for the department to take swift action,” said an MVD official. The stickers are affixed on the rear side of the bus.

“Until the end of this month, the department is carrying out strict checking in mornings and evenings to trace rule violations like rash driving, conducting service with doors open, not displaying fares, not giving concession fares to students, playing loud music and creating disturbance for other road users by continuous honking,” the MVD official added.

The initiative was launched following the direction of Transport Minister K B Ganeshkumar.