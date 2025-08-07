Sanskrit University launches ‘Knowledge Employment Scheme’

KOCHI: Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady has launched a ‘Knowledge Employment Scheme’ that aims to prepare students for employment. The scheme is being implemented in association with the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission.

Vice-Chancellor K K Geethakumari said the first phase of the scheme has been prepared in a way that it will benefit the final year students studying on the Kalady main campus and various regional centres of the university. The scheme will be launched this academic year with the inauguration to be held in September.

Orientation will be given to students in various fields, such as jobs and self-employment ventures. The skill gap will be examined with the help of teachers and employers in the respective fields.

Interview training and soft skill training, including English language skills, will be made mandatory for all students. CSR funds will be identified, and admission to high-skill courses will be ensured for students.

Within three months, courses will be provided to final year students of the university and to those who have completed their studies in the last three years but are in need of soft skill courses, as per their qualifications.