Aluva river bridge track renewal to affect train schedules; two trains cancelled, several delayed

KOCHI: The final phase of track renewal works over Aluva river bridge no. 176 will be completed during the traffic regulations from Friday to Sunday.

Two trains scheduled to leave on August 9 and 10 – train no. 66609 scheduled to leave Palakkad Junction at 07.20 hrs, and train no. 66610 scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 14.45 hrs – will be fully cancelled.

Train no. 22645 will be delayed en route for 1 hour 55 minutes on August 9 and 1 hour 20 minutes on August 10. Train no. 16308 will be delayed en route for 1 hour and 45 minutes on August 9 and 1 hour and 15 minutes on August 10. Train no. 17230 will be delayed en route for 1 hour on August 9 and 30 minutes on August 10. Train no. 20631 will be delayed en route for 25 minutes on August 10. Train no. 20910 will be delayed for 45 minutes en route on August 9. Train no. 13351 will be delayed for 25 minutes en route on August 9.

Train no. 20632 scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 16.05 hrs will be rescheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 16.50 hrs, with a delay of 45 minutes on August 9 and at 16.15 hrs, with a delay of 10 minutes on August 10.

Passengers are requested to check the updated timings on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) website/NTES mobile application and plan travel arrangements accordingly.