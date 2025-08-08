Kochi Metro posts record Rs 33.34 crore operating profit in 2024-25, third straight year in surplus

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has reported a substantial increase in its operating profit for financial year 2024-25, marking the third consecutive year of achieving an operating surplus. Kochi Metro registered an operating profit of Rs 33.34 crore, which was up a notable Rs 10.4 crore from the previous year.

This highlights a remarkable turnaround since the initial years of operation. In 2017-18, when Kochi Metro commenced services, the company reported an operating loss of Rs 24.19 crore.

While the loss narrowed to Rs 5.70 crore in 2018-19, it widened to 13.92 crore in 2019-20 and further to Rs 56.56 crore in 2020-21. The loss reduced to Rs 34.94 crore in 2021-22.

A major breakthrough came in 2022-23, when KMRL transitioned to operating profit, posting a surplus of Rs 5.35 crore. This positive trajectory continued into 2023-24, with an operating profit of Rs 22.94 crore, and has now further strengthened in 2024-25.

In financial year 2024-25, Kochi Metro generated an operating income of Rs 182.37 crore. Of this, Rs 111.88 crore came from ticket revenue, while Rs 55.41 crore was earned through non-ticket sources. In addition, KMRL earned Rs 1.56 crore from consultancy services and Rs 13.52 crore from other miscellaneous sources. The operating expense for the year stood at Rs 149.03 crore.