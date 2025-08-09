100 years of solace: Tripunithura Govt Ayurveda College sails into centenary year

An abundance of medicinal plants and a long lineage of expert practitioners have made Kerala a sanctum of Ayurveda. And nowhere is this made more profound than at the Government Ayurveda College, a century-old institution in Puthiyakavu near Tripunithura, Kochi.

A cluster of Nalpamaram — arayal, pearl, atthi and itthi (resin-bearing ficus trees used in skin treatments) — adorns the college’s entranceway. Their presence, and even their fragrance, is symbolic of its rich Ayurvedic heritage.

“While the college is indeed 100 years old, it began very modestly elsewhere — in Tripunithura, the stronghold of the erstwhile Cochin kingdom,” says Dr Jayan Damodaran, an associate professor. “This new campus was set up only in 1973.”