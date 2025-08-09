100 years of solace: Tripunithura Govt Ayurveda College sails into centenary year

An abundance of medicinal plants and a long lineage of expert practitioners have made Kerala a sanctum of Ayurveda. And nowhere is this made more profound than at the Government Ayurveda College, a century-old institution in Puthiyakavu near Tripunithura, Kochi.
A cluster of Nalpamaram — arayal, pearl, atthi and itthi (resin-bearing ficus trees used in skin treatments) — adorns the college’s entranceway. Their presence, and even their fragrance, is symbolic of its rich Ayurvedic heritage.
“While the college is indeed 100 years old, it began very modestly elsewhere — in Tripunithura, the stronghold of the erstwhile Cochin kingdom,” says Dr Jayan Damodaran, an associate professor. “This new campus was set up only in 1973.”
Royal connection
Records from the state archives reveal that the then ruler of Cochin, Raja Sri Rama Varma, had directed that formal education in Ayurveda begin as a subsection of the Sanskrit College in Tripunithura in 1926.
Many members of the Cochin royal family were Ayurveda scholars, and Raja Sri was especially so. “He was a student of Kokkara Namboodiri and an expert in venom treatment (Vishavaidya). Under him, Ayurveda education and propagation reached a high point,” Dr Jayan notes.
An era of change
By 1959, however, the limitations of space and the impracticality of fitting Ayurvedic learning into a Sanskrit syllabus led to the establishment of a dedicated college.
“It then began operating from the Royal Guest House on the Hill Palace premises. A new course, Diploma in Ayurvedic Medicine (DAM), was also introduced around this time. It had a more unified syllabus,” recalls Dr Sethu Raj, another associate professor.
The following decade brought two pivotal developments: in 1960, the transfer of a hospital in Tripunithura under the Indigenous Medicine Department to the college for clinical training; and later, the acquisition of land at Puthiyakavu for a new campus. “This new campus was inaugurated on April 9, 1973, by the then President of India, V V Giri. The pharmacy and the men’s hostel were also shifted here subsequently,” Dr Sethu adds.
The curriculum soon evolved further. “A Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine course was introduced. Later, with the addition of a 60-bed hospital wing and a surgery facility, it became the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery,” says Dr Jayan, who himself studied here during this transformative period.
Student intake, which began at just 30 per batch, gradually increased. “Now it’s 63. More courses were added, and the campus grew in step,” he says.
In the late 1990s, the government acquired more land nearby and expanded the grounds. “One of the houses acquired was converted into a pharmacy lab,” Dr Sethu points out.
Today, far removed from the bustle of the city, the campus is an oasis of quiet — lush with greenery, equipped with a library, a gym, a playground, and hostels. Its student body, too, reflects this growth: once dominated by locals from Ernakulam, it now draws learners from across India and abroad.
“Many prefer Kerala because this is truly the heart of Ayurveda. Here, unlike elsewhere, the tradition has stayed close to its roots. During the Mughal period, North India absorbed Unani influences, but we stuck to herbal preparations. Panchakarma is practised in its purest form here. That alone sets us apart,” Dr Jayan says.
The big leap
The most striking leap came in 2005, when the then-president A P J Abdul Kalam inaugurated a new 480-bed hospital. The facility handles everything from piles and fistula surgeries to leech therapy for gangrene and treatments for diabetes-related complications.
“Leech therapy is one of our strengths. Modern medicine often suggests amputation for gangrene. But with leech therapy, blood circulation is restored, skin regains normal colour, and the limb is saved,” Dr Jayan explains.
In keeping with its growth, the college also reached out to the community, adopting Thiruvaniyoor and Ambalipuram panchayats, and organising regular medical camps across the city and the larger Ernakulam district.
“Ayurveda,” reminds Dr Sunil John, another associate professor, “is rooted in nature. The body, after all, is made of five elements — earth, fire, water, wind and sky. Treatments vary according to constitution, so no two treatments are alike. Modern research struggles with this variability, but it is Ayurveda’s strength.”
“That’s why the WHO itself has set up a research centre for Ayurveda in Gujarat,” he adds.
Dr Jayan chips in, saying, “Ayurveda to Kerala is what oil is to the Gulf. If marketed right, it could generate thousands of crores in revenue. But we need better facilities to attract more medical tourists. Deluxe rooms, hygiene, and trained staff. Our treatments are excellent, but our infrastructure lags.”
Grand plans
As the centenary year dawns, the college is preparing a grand, year-long celebration.
The chief minister and the health minister are expected to inaugurate the programme, which will feature cultural and literary events, seminars, and exhibitions across all the 14 departments.
“A medicinal plant showcase, drama festivals, student sports, and more public medical camps are also on the anvil,” says Dr Sunil.
The first preparatory meeting for the centenary was held this Tuesday under the chairmanship of Industries Minister P Rajeeve.
But above all, the college hopes for a new academic block.
“The current building was designed for 30 students. Intake has doubled, and departments have expanded. Space is tight. We’ve proposed it to the government, but funding is a challenge,” says Dr Sindhu C, the college principal.
For now, the college has begun steps to set up an alumni association, hoping to tap the expertise and networks of past students who have established themselves across the globe — in the UK, the US, Australia, the Gulf and beyond. “It’s one of the initiatives we’ve outlined for the centenary year,” says Dr Jayan.
Dr Sindhu also highlights challenges that persist. “The potential of Ayurveda is huge. We see that reflected in Kerala today. A lot of new centres and treatment facilities have mushroomed. But that has not translated into either acceptance or recognition of our facilities and programmes, despite our legacy,” she says.
Asked whether the location was a handicap, Dr Sindhu responds, “Definitely not. We’re close to the airport and the metro. Tripunithura is part of our legacy, and being slightly removed from the city is advantageous. What is clearly lacking is publicity.”
But no matter the current inadequacies, like the Nalpamaram at its gates, the Government Ayurveda College has weathered the elements and decades of change, and as always, it remains firmly rooted in its path of growth.