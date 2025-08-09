City gets another ‘cool’ bus shelter, while the first one offers cold comfort

A newly launched air-conditioned bus shelter near HMT Junction in at Kalamassery has caught the imagination of city youngsters, many of whom are flocking to the facility for a first-hand experience.

The state-of-the-art shelter, built with the CSR funds, is equipped with round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, a music system, mobile charging points, comfortable seating, and an easy-to-use dustbin.

“Since this is an enclosed facility, one can even work on laptops and all, saving valuable time. Then there is a charging facility and free Wi-Fi besides the comfortable seating,” says Srilekshmi S, a student of St Paul’s College, Kalamassery.

“I am a regular here. But now, a number of reels of the AC bus stop have gone viral on social media. Many youngsters are coming just to have a feel of the cool comfort.”

The bus shelter is indeed in high demand, and one has to have a little luck to get a seat. “The climate in the state has changed over the years and is now into the extremes. It showers heavily, and the sun too comes out blazing,” says Toby Thomas, a marketing executive who stopped by the bus shelter just to experience it after seeing the reels.