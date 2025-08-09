City gets another ‘cool’ bus shelter, while the first one offers cold comfort

A newly launched air-conditioned bus shelter near HMT Junction in at Kalamassery has caught the imagination of city youngsters, many of whom are flocking to the facility for a first-hand experience.
The state-of-the-art shelter, built with the CSR funds, is equipped with round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, a music system, mobile charging points, comfortable seating, and an easy-to-use dustbin.
“Since this is an enclosed facility, one can even work on laptops and all, saving valuable time. Then there is a charging facility and free Wi-Fi besides the comfortable seating,” says Srilekshmi S, a student of St Paul’s College, Kalamassery.
“I am a regular here. But now, a number of reels of the AC bus stop have gone viral on social media. Many youngsters are coming just to have a feel of the cool comfort.”
The bus shelter is indeed in high demand, and one has to have a little luck to get a seat. “The climate in the state has changed over the years and is now into the extremes. It showers heavily, and the sun too comes out blazing,” says Toby Thomas, a marketing executive who stopped by the bus shelter just to experience it after seeing the reels.
“These bus stops, a common feature in many foreign countries, should be set up at the main bus stations so that commuters can relax and wait for the bus. What I am impressed with is that the bus shelter offers high security, with six CCTV cameras — four outside and two inside — linked to the nearest police station.”
Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who represents the constituency, also highlights the security aspect. “The location is an education hub. Students can now wait for buses in cool, safe comfort. There will be continuous monitoring. In a way, this is a model bus shelter, which functions on solar energy.”
More facilities such as a small library, a small comfort station, and a parking area will be added in the near future, says an official.
The facilities, no doubt, are top-class. But there lies a challenge ahead: maintenance. “Already we can see waste thrown carelessly on the floor. It looks as if no one has been cleaning this place,” Toby points out.
Kalamassery municipal chairperson Seema Kannan passes the buck to the sponsor. “We have nothing to do with the bus shelter’s maintenance. Nippon Toyota, which provided the CSR fund, might have deployed a staffer. We don’t know.”
Cold comfort
It is pertinent to note that the AC waiting shelter in front of the collectorate at Kakkanad now lies neglected. Touted as Kerala’s first such facility, the shelter was inaugurated with much fanfare some years ago.
“The waiting shed is now in a sorry state. The AC is not working, nor are the LED television, lighting, or music system. No one uses the shelter anymore,” says Abhijith M K, a commuter waiting in front of the vacant facility.
District panchayat president Manoj Moothedan maintains that the facility is still “functional”.
“The AC has developed a complaint. Kerala Bank, which maintains the facility, will repair it. We have only allotted land for setting up the bus shelter, the maintenance needs to be carried out by the sponsors,” he says.