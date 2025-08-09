Come for the ’90s vibe, stay for meat chops @ Balan Chettante Kada

The quaint streets of Mattancherry are home to one of the area’s most popular food spots: Hotel City Star, more fondly known as Balan Chettante Kada. Established over three decades ago, this small eatery draws a wide range of people, from loyal regulars devoted to their porotta and mutton or beef chops, to die-hard foodies who travel great distances just to see what the fuss is all about.

“We don’t sell dishes like biryani here. Our menu only has porotta, idiyappam, vellayappam, puttu, and many curries to go with it. The most popular item here is meat chops. People from various places come to try it out, along with a few regular customers,” says P N Balan (fondly called Balan Chettan), while managing the cash register and a long queue of customers waiting to pay.

Though the hotel was set up 32 years ago, the style of food preparation has remained unchanged, and so has the staff. This consistency is one of the key reasons behind City Star’s enduring popularity. “Multiple food vloggers have visited, which attracted even more foodies to what we offer. Hotel City Star slowly became Balan Chettante Kada,” he smiled.

The eatery began as a pharmacy, which he later converted into a tea shop, and then into the hotel it is today. Many customers have remained with Balan Chettan through every phase of this evolution.

One of them is 48-year-old Faizal Hussain, who loves everything on offer. “I’ve been a customer here from the beginning. I can’t pinpoint a favourite dish – each one is unique in its own way. I come here every day and eat whatever I’m in the mood for,” he says.