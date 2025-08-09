Khadi’s flagship store gets a vibrant Onam upgrade

Set to be inaugurated on Saturday, the newly renovated Khadi Grama Soubhagya outlet in Kaloor looks poised to snazz up the ‘swadeshi’ shopping experience in the city.
Offering exclusive products, rare fabrics, and designer attire, the outlet is well-stocked ahead of Onam. “This can be called Khadi’s flagship outlet in the state,” says store manager Latheesh Kumar. This is one of the top Khadi stores in terms of sales nationally, after prime outlets like the one in Connaught Place, Delhi.”
With such a strong customer base and brisk business, the store was due for a much-needed renovation, especially while competing with modern designer studios and malls.
“On Saturday, Industries Minister P Rajeeve will officially inaugurate the Onam mela and the store. The designer section has been added on the second floor,” says Latheesh.
The main highlight, he adds, is that the much-awaited Onam rebate of 30 per cent is now available across Khadi stores. The ground floor presents oils, soaps, artefacts and other cosmetics, all handcrafted by artisans from self-help groups and cooperative societies across the country, along with a large collection of designer attires.
The first floor is replete with colourful handloom fabrics, printed shirts, bed sheets, and beds. The thin, delicate muslin handcrafted in the western and northern parts of India is priced at `4,200 per metre.
The reason? These soft, precious fabrics boast a thread count of over 500 and are made painstakingly by artisans over several days. “These fabrics are not easily available, hence the price. And it’s after years that a Khadi store in Kerala is selling it,” Latheesh adds. “There are also made-in-Kerala muslins with lower thread count at prices as low as about `400 a metre.”
This year, in view of Onam, readymade shirts, kurtas and fabrics for men come in vibrant colours. Every hue and shade has been stocked. Printed cotton fabrics, jute materials, and pant pieces are new additions.
The well-designed designer section on the second floor also houses a huge collection of saris, shirts, and readymade attire, including women’s kurtas. According to the sales team, these designer clothes are expected to be a hit among the youngsters.
Latheesh notes that in recent years, more young people are embracing khadi. “They are slowly learning about the uniqueness and importance of the handloom. Moreover, khadi fabric is comfortable, ideal for our weather conditions. It’s heartening to note that youngsters now form a strong customer base for us,” he smiles.
The sari collection is simply fabulous, with a wide variety to choose from — from the iconic Kuppadam weaves, jute silk, and copper-threaded ones to Bengal weaves such as Kanta and cotton classics from Payyannur.
“Cotton saris are the top sellers, followed by silk. We have quite a huge collection of silk saris,” says Latheesh.
The Onam Kerala sari collection features colourful borders and elegant designs. For men, kasavu mundu has also been introduced this year.
Notably, Khadi has also been tying up with designers to popularise their readymade segment, which is clearly visible in the new section. Women’s kurtas get their own prominent space, designed with handmade patterns and prints in airy, handloom fabrics. The section also showcases beautiful shawls, designer shirts, and men’s attire.
With upgraded car parking, unique products, and fabrics in all price ranges, the Kaloor Khadi store is expecting a grand Onam season. For those who can’t make it, Latheesh reminds, Khadi is available online as well.
“The same 30 per cent rebate is available on all Khadi handlooms via its e-commerce platform as well. Lack of time to visit a store need not dampen your swadeshi spirit,” he smiles.
Online store: www.khadi.kerala.gov.in Instagram: @khadikerala