Khadi’s flagship store gets a vibrant Onam upgrade

Set to be inaugurated on Saturday, the newly renovated Khadi Grama Soubhagya outlet in Kaloor looks poised to snazz up the ‘swadeshi’ shopping experience in the city.

Offering exclusive products, rare fabrics, and designer attire, the outlet is well-stocked ahead of Onam. “This can be called Khadi’s flagship outlet in the state,” says store manager Latheesh Kumar. This is one of the top Khadi stores in terms of sales nationally, after prime outlets like the one in Connaught Place, Delhi.”

With such a strong customer base and brisk business, the store was due for a much-needed renovation, especially while competing with modern designer studios and malls.

“On Saturday, Industries Minister P Rajeeve will officially inaugurate the Onam mela and the store. The designer section has been added on the second floor,” says Latheesh.

The main highlight, he adds, is that the much-awaited Onam rebate of 30 per cent is now available across Khadi stores. The ground floor presents oils, soaps, artefacts and other cosmetics, all handcrafted by artisans from self-help groups and cooperative societies across the country, along with a large collection of designer attires.