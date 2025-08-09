Kochi's pothole patching machine stalls as roads remain in disrepair

KOCHI: For the past few months, the pothole patching machine hired by the Kochi Corporation to expedite road repairs, has not been operational, claiming that the work on the specified area (kilometres) mentioned in the agreement for a year has been completed.
The pothole patching machine bought using Rs 1.76 crore from the Cochin Smart Mission Limited fund was commissioned in November 2024. Mayor M Anilkumar said that the quantum of work the company had agreed to do in the first year of commissioning has been completed. Hence, discussions will be held to decide on deploying the machine for a further period.
Antony Kureethara, the leader of opposition, said that when the common people are struggling due to potholes on roads, the corporation should utilise the machine to improve the condition of roads.
“In the monsoon season, the corporation should use the machinery to ensure a safe commute. Even now, there are numerous potholes on roads. Several two-wheeler riders, especially women, are struggling owing to potholes on roads. When we have a facility, we should utilise it to solve the issue,” he said. The Kerala High Court, too, recently criticised the civic body for the poor condition of roads in the city and directed the officials to inspect roads to identify potholes.
Seena Gokul, chairperson of the Works Standing Committee, said that the corporation would have to pay an extra amount and enter into an agreement with the company for using the machine for an extended period and covering additional stretches.
“They claim that the work for this year, as mentioned in the agreement, has been completed. To carry out the tar patching work further, the corporation will have to pay an additional amount under an operation and maintenance agreement. We will discuss with the officials to decide on this,” she said.
The agreement was for the operation and maintenance for five years, which will last till 2029. The mayor said that the machine completed the patching work on the stretches mentioned in the agreement. “They have completed the work before the completion of the tenure. Now the corporation has to discuss with the CSML about the extension of the agreement and undertake work in areas that are lying uncovered,” he said.
Antony Kureethara said that even when machines are available to solve the issue, the situation is such that the corporation has to depend on contract workers to complete the tar patching work. “These machines are assets too. Leaving the machine nonfunctional for a long time will also cause damage to it. Our priority should be the safety of people,” he emphasised.
