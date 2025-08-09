Kochi's pothole patching machine stalls as roads remain in disrepair

KOCHI: For the past few months, the pothole patching machine hired by the Kochi Corporation to expedite road repairs, has not been operational, claiming that the work on the specified area (kilometres) mentioned in the agreement for a year has been completed.

The pothole patching machine bought using Rs 1.76 crore from the Cochin Smart Mission Limited fund was commissioned in November 2024. Mayor M Anilkumar said that the quantum of work the company had agreed to do in the first year of commissioning has been completed. Hence, discussions will be held to decide on deploying the machine for a further period.

Antony Kureethara, the leader of opposition, said that when the common people are struggling due to potholes on roads, the corporation should utilise the machine to improve the condition of roads.

“In the monsoon season, the corporation should use the machinery to ensure a safe commute. Even now, there are numerous potholes on roads. Several two-wheeler riders, especially women, are struggling owing to potholes on roads. When we have a facility, we should utilise it to solve the issue,” he said. The Kerala High Court, too, recently criticised the civic body for the poor condition of roads in the city and directed the officials to inspect roads to identify potholes.

Seena Gokul, chairperson of the Works Standing Committee, said that the corporation would have to pay an extra amount and enter into an agreement with the company for using the machine for an extended period and covering additional stretches.