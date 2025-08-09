Tiranga time

Independence Day celebrations in modern times have evolved beyond traditional flag hoisting and parades, embracing creativity, community spirit, and digital engagement.

One popular trend is flag-themed fancy dress competitions, where children dress up as freedom fighters or wear tricolour-inspired outfits, promoting patriotism in fun and interactive ways.

Meanwhile, social media has added a digital dimension—people now share patriotic reels, stories, and messages online, spreading awareness and unity.

This season, Operation Sindoor, too, features in many I-Day products. One such hot-seller is military-themed T-shirts. Several online retail platforms have played these up with discounts and special promo packages.

The coming days are likely to see this fervour among the citizens scale up even higher.