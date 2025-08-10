Guarding secularism a collective responsibility: Justice Chelameswar

KOCHI: Former Judge of the Supreme Court, Jasti Chelameswar, has said that securing power is not just about enjoying it, and a person who is truly sensitive to public needs should be sensitive to the poverty and suffering of the people.

“It is our collective responsibility to determine whether we should live in a society which is secular in the true sense of the term,” he emphasised.

Justice Chelameswar was delivering a lecture at the Government Law College, Ernakulam, on ‘Clamour for removal of secularism and socialism: whether justified’ on Saturday.

“India was a country with an enormous amount of poverty. And it becomes a burden for any sensitive man who aspires to play a role in public light to look at that problem. Securing power is not just about enjoying it. If a person is really sensitive about public needs, if he is seriously talking about serving the people, the first thing such a person should be sensitive to is poverty and suffering of the people,” he said.

Former Supreme Court Judge K M Joseph, Minister P Rajeeve, and others also spoke at the event.