Kochi Metro phase 2: KMRL floats open bid for third rail traction system

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has floated open tenders for supply of a third rail traction system, a key measure in line with its ambitious plan to start train operations in the first reach of the Kochi Metro Phase 2 ‘Pink Line’ by June 30 next year.

The successful bidder needs to complete the ‘Design Verification, Detail Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 750 V DC Third Rail traction electrification’ in 24 months from the date of Letter of Award, as per the tender documents issued on August 6.

The Phase 2 project includes the construction of an elevated, electrified metro rail system of 11.2 km and 11 stations along the JLN Stadium-Infopark section. While the original deadline was 2025 end, it was revised to December 31, 2026, after the work suffered a delay due to fund shortage and issues related to utility shifting.

“While the complete section is targeted to be completed by next year end, we plan to open the first reach up to Padamughal by June 30, 2026. Hence the successful bidder should need to complete the work in that session quickly by March 2026. It requires another three months for purposes like testing and all,” a senior KMRL official told TNIE.

However, the metro authorities cited that the timely receipt of the Union and state government nods for the quick availing of loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is vital to realise the same.

The first reach of Pink Line includes five stations — Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Bypass, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala and Padamughal, besides the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The second reach, including stations Kakkanad Junction, Cochin SEZ, Chittethukara, KINFRA, Infopark 1 and Infopark 2, is expected to be operational in another six months, by December 31, 2026.

The scope of the work also includes the setting up of Traction Substations (TSS), Auxiliary Substations (ASS) and Associated SCADA (Supervisory control and Data Acquisition) systems. The last date of submission of queries for pre-bid by the bidder is August 18, while the deadline for tender submission is September 8, and the bids will be opened the next day.

The civil infrastructure work is being carried out by Afcons Infrastructure, which was awarded the project back in June 2024.

The construction of 600 piles out of the total 1,961 have been completed, besides that of 350 piles (total 1,601). The KMRL has now hastened up the construction work.