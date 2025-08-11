Cochin Smart Mission Limited pitches smart solution to rid city of parking troubles; trials on

KOCHI: Goodbye, parking woes! That’s easier said than done in a bustling city like Kochi. To address the parking challenges, including illegal parking on roads and footpaths, the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) is set to launch its Smart Parking Management Solution by September.

The facility will be launched at 15 metro stations, parking areas owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), and at four locations owned and managed by Kochi corporation. The trial run of the smart parking system — being implemented at a cost of Rs 4.41 crore, inclusive of two years’ operation and maintenance — is progressing at several of the 30 locations proposed. “The system is fully automated,” CSML general manager Clipson Mathew told TNIE.

“Point of sale machines and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras for vehicle number plate identification will detect the number of vehicles entering and exiting the facility, and prepare the bill according to the parking duration. Boom barriers and slot identification cameras are installed in each location to identify slots. Also, the number of vacant slots in each will be displayed on LED boards to help passengers.”

CSML is also working on a mobile application that would help pre-book parking slots.

“Once the smart parking system becomes fully operational, we will be launching the pre-booking app. The public can log in, find vacant slots, and book parking once the app is live,” the CSML official said.

Clipson said smart parking will help save time and manage space in the city. “Space constraints and accidents resulting from illegal parking can also be avoided once the facility is launched,” he said. The system will also help in location-based monitoring.

“The authority that manages the area can generate a monthly report on the number of vehicles, fees collected, and the slots. We will be able to assess the traffic and rush in every location and the fund flow. In the long run, we’ll be able to assess mobility trends in the city, which will help in the planning and development of our mobility infrastructure as well,” the official added.

Fully automated system