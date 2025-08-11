KMRL to expedite rejuvenation drive to make canals navigable

KOCHI: The ambitious project to transform Kochi’s neglected canals into vibrant, navigable corridors is finally moving into the implementation stage. Spearheaded by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) was granted administrative approval by the state cabinet in May with a revised estimate of Rs 3,716.10 crore.

According to a KMRL spokesperson, the desilting and restoration of Chilavannoor and Market canals are set to begin soon. The work in Chilavannoor is estimated at Rs 8.40 crore while the Market canal project has been tendered with an allocation of Rs 28.77 crore from KIIFB.

The project, which involves the rejuvenation of six major canals—Perandoor, Chilavannoor, Edappally, Thevara, Konthuruthy, and Market— mainly aims to prevent flooding and to create a seamless water transport network.