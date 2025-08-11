KMRL to expedite rejuvenation drive to make canals navigable

KOCHI: The ambitious project to transform Kochi’s neglected canals into vibrant, navigable corridors is finally moving into the implementation stage. Spearheaded by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) was granted administrative approval by the state cabinet in May with a revised estimate of Rs 3,716.10 crore.
According to a KMRL spokesperson, the desilting and restoration of Chilavannoor and Market canals are set to begin soon. The work in Chilavannoor is estimated at Rs 8.40 crore while the Market canal project has been tendered with an allocation of Rs 28.77 crore from KIIFB.
The project, which involves the rejuvenation of six major canals—Perandoor, Chilavannoor, Edappally, Thevara, Konthuruthy, and Market— mainly aims to prevent flooding and to create a seamless water transport network.
The revitalised Chilavannoor canal will connect to the Elamkulam metro station, opening a link with the Vyttila-Thevara Water Metro route. KMRL also plans to introduce boat services along the Edappally and Chilavannoor canals, with a new 11.5-km navigable stretch from Muttar to Chithrapuzha.
To tackle the root cause of canal pollution, a new sewage treatment plant will be constructed at Elamkulam. A new 90-metre span bridge is to be constructed on Bund Road, while the reconstruction of a narrow bridge on Subhash Chandra Bose Road has been re-tendered.
Beautification works are also in the pipeline, with a proposal for a walkway and seating areas along the Chilavannoor canal banks submitted to KIIFB for approval. These elements are designed to create new recreational hubs and improve urban living standards, the KMRL official said. On Monday, Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate a workshop aimed at creating awareness on the project among the public.
Connecting routes
The revitalised Chilavannoor canal will connect to the Elamkulam metro station, opening a link with the Vyttila-Thevara Water Metro route