Sandra can’t represent Friday Film House, says Vijay Babu

KOCHI: Actor and producer Vijay Babu on Sunday stated that Sandra Thomas can represent only her firm in the upcoming Kerala Film Producers’ Association elections.

“Sandra Thomas cannot represent Friday Film House and contest for the posts she is not eligible for. She may only represent her firm and contest to the post of executive committee (member), for which she is anyway contesting. Who is objecting to it? Wishing her all the very best too,” Vijay Babu wrote on Facebook.

He also explained that Sandra resigned from Friday Film House in 2016.

“As far as I am aware, the censor is to the firm and not to the individual. She represented Friday Film House for a while and resigned legally in 2016 (all notorised by the court) after taking her share or more. She has had nothing to do with Friday Film House in the past 10 years,” he added.