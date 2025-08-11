Water supply from Aluva plant yet to be restored

KOCHI: The annual maintenance of the Aluva water treatment plant has left the city facing a water crisis. The Kerala Water Authority had restricted the supply of water from the Aluva plant to major regions in and around the city, including those within Kochi corporation, last Thursday. The supply has not yet been fully restored, as on Sunday.

Several places, including major parts of Kaloor and Edappally, have been facing water shortage since last Wednesday, following a pipe burst in Kalamassery. The situation worsened as the water supply was cut off for maintenance the following day.

“We haven’t received potable water since last Friday, complicating daily affairs,” said a resident near the JLN Stadium, Kaloor.