Water supply from Aluva plant yet to be restored

KOCHI: The annual maintenance of the Aluva water treatment plant has left the city facing a water crisis. The Kerala Water Authority had restricted the supply of water from the Aluva plant to major regions in and around the city, including those within Kochi corporation, last Thursday. The supply has not yet been fully restored, as on Sunday.
Several places, including major parts of Kaloor and Edappally, have been facing water shortage since last Wednesday, following a pipe burst in Kalamassery. The situation worsened as the water supply was cut off for maintenance the following day.
“We haven’t received potable water since last Friday, complicating daily affairs,” said a resident near the JLN Stadium, Kaloor.
People are now relying on private water tanker services. KWA officials said efforts are under way to restore supply.
“Pipelines were emptied for the maintenance work that also included leak-fixing. Though pumping has been restarted, it is difficult to get the required boost as the lines were empty. We got some boost only on Sunday morning and at noon,” said an official with the KWA Kaloor sub-division.
Many regions near the main road have started receiving water and other areas will soon get water, the official added.
KWA officials pointed out that it usually takes around 10 days of pumping to restore supply fully.