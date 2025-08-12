Waterlogging: Canal rejuvenation project in Kochi to be completed in two years

KOCHI: The Rs 3,716.10-crore canal rejuvenation project aimed at transforming Kochi’s neglected canals into navigable corridors, and finding a lasting solution to the perennial waterlogging issue, is aimed to be completed in two years.

One of the first key works, the construction of Bund Road bridge across Chilavanoor canal spending Rs 39 crore, is expected to be completed by December this year itself.

“Kochi will become one of the best cities in the modern era upon completion of the biggest project sanctioned by the state government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project implementation soon,” Industries Minister P Rajeeve said, while inaugurating an awareness programme and workshop on the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project, jointly organised by KMRL and KWA at the Town Hall.

While seeking the co-operation of one and all, minister Rajeeve stated that the project will fundamentally change the nature of the canals by increasing water flow and ensuring cleanliness. Beyond environmental benefits, the initiative will pave the way for a new water transport system and the development of footpaths and recreational facilities along the banks.

“The canal banks will become a part of people’s lives,” he said. A minimum of 2 m width on either side of the canals will be acquired and developed into walkways. The entire canal stretch will come under CCTV surveillance to track unlawful activities. A total of 56 road bridges and 46 foot bridges will be constructed.

Mayor M Anilkumar likened the project’s potential impact to that of the internationally acclaimed Water Metro. The Mayor hinted that the project would not only address persistent issues like waterlogging and mosquito infestation but also significantly contribute to the growth of tourism in the region.

He stressed that a collaborative effort from elected representatives is key to successfully completing the massive project. “Priority will be given to the development of Market Canal (Rs 38 crore). We aim to start the dredging of Chilavanoor canal (Rs 8 crore) too in a few days ...The beautification of Bund Road too will be carried out soon.., The Edappally Canal will be made fully navigable,” the Mayor said.