Ernakulam gets 175 new wards as part of delimitation drive

KOCHI: Ernakulam district will get 175 new wards as part of the state-wide delimitation exercise ahead of the LSG polls to be held later this year.

The fresh ward boundaries were finalised by the State Delimitation Commission on August 12 after addressing a round of public objections in July. The total number of wards in Ernakulam has now gone up from 2,045 to 2,220.

Across Kerala, the total number of wards has increased from 21,900 to 23,612. The delimitation was carried out in three phases. The first phase covered grama panchayats, municipalities and corporations. The second phase covered block panchayats, and finally the district panchayats. The process was led by State Election Commissioner with support from secretaries of key government departments.

The government order regarding the delimitation process was issued in 2024.

Updated list

Grama panchayats: 129 new wards, up from 1,338 to 1,467

Block panchayats: 17 new wards, up from 185 to 202

District panchayat: 1 new ward, now 28 in total

Municipalities: 26 new wards, up from 421 to 447

Corporations: 2 new wards, up from 74 to 76