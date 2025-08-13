‘Farm-to-kitchen’ drive in Kalamassery from August 17

KOCHI: In a significant move aimed at achieving food self-sufficiency, the Kalamassery constituency is set to implement an innovative ‘farm-to-kitchen’ initiative from August 17 (Chingam 1) to directly deliver fresh produce to consumers, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Tuesday.

The plan, initiated under the auspices of the Muppathadam Service Cooperative Bank, is designed to create a seamless supply chain from the farm to the consumer’s kitchen.

“Air-conditioned vehicles will be used to transport vegetables directly to major centres, including residential areas, flats, universities and government offices at a fixed time each day. This systematic delivery model is expected to provide local farmers with a stable market and consumers with fresh, high-quality produce,” Rajeeve said.

To further support the initiative, he also announced establishment of a new food processing park by KINFRA on 37.5 acres in Kunnukara. This facility will be used to create value-added products, ensuring that all produce is utilised efficiently. Furthermore, a crucial safety net for farmers has been introduced: a partnership with Flipkart will ensure that products are procured at a floor price.

The project’s ultimate goal is to transform Kalamassery into an agriculturally self-sufficient constituency, thereby achieving food sovereignty. As part of the collaborative effort, a constituency-level sub-committee of vegetable and small grain farmers has been formed to oversee production and marketing. Varghese Pollayil was elected as the convener of the new sub-committee.