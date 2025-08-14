Ernakulam Market complex left ‘underutilised’ following dispute among vendors

KOCHI: The renovated three-storey Ernakulam Market complex was opened with much fanfare. However, nearly eight months have passed and most of the stalls on the first floor and all of the second floor remain empty with vendors unwilling to occupy them. Moreover, a High Court stay order -- on a petition filed by two vendors -- has further complicated the process of space allocation. Of the total 275 proposed stalls in the complex, all 183 on the ground floor and two on the first floor were occupied by vegetable and grocery vendors. And, these continue to function unhindered.

C J George, president of the Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association, said a dispute over allocation on the ground and first floors has resulted in underutilisation of the facility. “There were a total of 213 stalls in the old building. Before demolition and construction of the new building, it was agreed to rehabilitate existing vendors. As it turned out, the revamped complex only had space for 183 stalls on the ground floor. As a result, 30 stalls were allocated on the first floor,” he said, adding that two vendors who were not satisfied with the process filed for injunction.

Kochi corporation had entrusted the association with allocation of booths. Now, with the stay order in place, the civic body must wait for legal proceedings to end before moving ahead with future plans.

Mayor M Anilkumar said the issue affects the revenue of the corporation. “This is a dispute between vendors. And, because of the stay order we cannot rent out the remaining space. It affects the corporation’s revenue,” he added.