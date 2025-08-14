Snake falls on three-year-old at anganwadi in Kakkanad

KOCHI: Close on the heels of a cobra being found at an anganwadi in Karumalloor, a snake falling on a three-year-old girl at a Smart Anganwadi near the NGO Quarters in Kakkanad on Monday has raised serious concerns over children’s safety in and around such institutions.

In both instances, timely intervention by staff and teachers prevented the situation from turning tragic.

“The snake fell onto the child’s shoulder from near the washbasin when she approached to wash her hands,” said Sakeena Akbar, the Housing Board Colony councillor and a local resident.

A snake rescue team arrived promptly and captured the reptile, which officers said was a “non-venomous wolf snake”.

The child was rushed to the co-operative hospital nearby and was later shifted to a super-speciality hospital, where she was kept under 24-hour observation. Fortunately, the doctors confirmed there was no harm done, Sakeena said.

Admitting there were overgrown bushes around the anganwadi building, the councillor said she had already informed the authorities, urging them to clear the area, but no action was taken.