Stray dog attacks five on Ernakulam General Hospital premises

KOCHI: As many as five people were attacked by a stray dog in Kochi in the early hours of Wednesday. The dog attacked four people at the Ernakulam General Hospital, including a patient, and a pedestrian.

“The dog attacked four people at the hospital and another person who was walking along a nearby road. Though we informed the Corporation’s dog catchers, we could not find the dog. However, the dog was caught after it was spotted later in the day.

The dog was not rabies-infected, so the catchers released it,” said Dr Shahir Shah, superintendent of the hospital, adding that the injuries were not serious and the patients were given primary care immediately. He added that the area has been witnessing a rise in the number of stray dogs in the past few days.