Marine Drive to be hung out to dry?

KOCHI: Residents and merchants of Marine Drive have voiced concern about Kochi corporation’s reported plan to relocate street vendors to Shanmugham Road. The Marine Drive Stakeholders Association (MDSA) warns that the move could negatively affect residents, merchants, and tourists, adding that it may lead to problems similar to those seen on Broadway, if implemented without proper evaluation.

Dr Thomas Nechupadam, executive committee member of MDSA, said, “This is a prime stretch which is very valuable in terms of many aspects, primarily tourism. Already, the Queen’s Walkway, which had been given a makeover, has lost its sheen due to the multitude of street vendors who have set up shop. Matters have come to such a pass that the very thought of a walk on the stretch, especially at night, gives people the jitters.”

According to him, if the corporation goes ahead with the plan to relocate around 3,000 vendors to Shanmugham Road, the stretch that had been beautified by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) will soon turn into a congested mess.

Rajesh Nair, a merchant, said, “Already, the cycle lanes at Marine Drive have vendors, both legal and illegal. If the corporation has its way, the entire stretch from Taj Vivanta to the Prestige Neptunes Courtyard apartment complex would be ruined.”

Disquieting & disruptive

According to Dr Thomas, Marine Drive is designated a street-vending zone, with hawkers already taking up parking spaces flaunting the corporation’s approval.

“Relocating more vendors will disrupt merchants, residents, and tourists, threatening future investments and the overall tranquility of the area. It is crucial to support local law-abiding businesses and contribute positively to the community. We have already received complaints regarding a vendor who has set up shop in front of the Abad Marine Plaza. Residents point to how vehicles dropping off merchandise at the shop have been blocking the main gate of the complex,” he added.