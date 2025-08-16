Airport on course to get multimodal connectivity

KOCHI: Imagine this: A passenger landing at Kochi airport takes a boat ride to Aluva and then catches a metro train to reach the city within an hour. Or, a flyer arriving on a train and alighting at the airport halt station.

That long-held vision to connect Kochi airport with multiple modes of transport is fast becoming a reality. What has now thrown open the possibility is the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) going ahead with its plan to provide sustainable airport connectivity with “go-fast” Water Metro boats and the Railways promising to operationalise the airport halt station within two and a half years.

“A Water Metro jetty can be constructed at Aluva, at the point closest to the metro station there,” a senior KMRL official told TNIE.

“A skywalk can be built to provide direct access between the metro station and the boat terminal. The Periyar channel is such that it passes through the back side of the Kochi airport. Near the airport, there are several narrow water bodies, like the Chengal Thodu (canal), that are connected to the Periyar river. If we can rejuvenate one of them and provide connectivity to the airport, we can cut the distance by 7-8 km (compared to the the Aluva-airport road route).”