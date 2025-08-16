Airport on course to get multimodal connectivity

KOCHI: Imagine this: A passenger landing at Kochi airport takes a boat ride to Aluva and then catches a metro train to reach the city within an hour. Or, a flyer arriving on a train and alighting at the airport halt station.
That long-held vision to connect Kochi airport with multiple modes of transport is fast becoming a reality. What has now thrown open the possibility is the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) going ahead with its plan to provide sustainable airport connectivity with “go-fast” Water Metro boats and the Railways promising to operationalise the airport halt station within two and a half years.
“A Water Metro jetty can be constructed at Aluva, at the point closest to the metro station there,” a senior KMRL official told TNIE.
“A skywalk can be built to provide direct access between the metro station and the boat terminal. The Periyar channel is such that it passes through the back side of the Kochi airport. Near the airport, there are several narrow water bodies, like the Chengal Thodu (canal), that are connected to the Periyar river. If we can rejuvenate one of them and provide connectivity to the airport, we can cut the distance by 7-8 km (compared to the the Aluva-airport road route).”
The draft comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) prepared by the KMRL earlier had identified three potential water routes, including the Varappuzha-airport/Kalady route. However, a pre-feasibility study recommended boat operations in the Aluva-airport section through the Periyar.
“We will soon carry out a feasibility study as well. We have made only a rough plan and are yet to finalise the route, especially the path at the airport side. The project scope also includes extending the service to the northern end of the airport, where the Periyar flows the closest, and further to Kalady. If that can be done, there will be connectivity from both sides — Aluva and Kalady,” the official explained.
The proposed project promises travellers a seamless and efficient journey, moving beyond the reliance on road transport. Commuters can reach the airport in just 20 minutes, escaping the gridlock and pollution associated with road travel. They can also explore the scenic views along the route. “We plan to deploy faster boats, which are smaller compared to the current fleet, to cut the travel time,” the official said.