Doc found dead in Perumbavoor flat, suicide suspected

KOCHI: A doctor employed with a private hospital in Aluva was found dead in her flat in Perumbavoor on Friday.

The deceased is Meenakshi Vijayakumar, 37, from Erattupetta in Kottayam. The police suspect she died by suicide. Meenakshi had been living alone at the flat in Kunnuvazhi in Marampally for the past two years.

The incident came to light in the morning. The hospital staff tried to reach Meenakshi on the phone, but did not get any response. Soon, the neighbours went to her flat to check on her. When they too failed to get any response, they broke open the door and found her dead in the bedroom. Upon getting information, a police team rushed to the flat around noon and collected evidence from the place. Based on preliminary investigation, the police suspect she ended her life by overdosing on medicines.

“We have yet to determine the exact circumstances behind her death. A detailed probe is on,” an officer said.

Following the initial inquest, the body was sent for postmortem examination. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The authorities said the body will be handed over to her family on Saturday after the autopsy.