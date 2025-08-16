KMRL begins process to set up ballastless track

KOCHI: Speeding up the second phase of the ‘Pink Line’ project, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has initiated the process to set up ballastless track of standard gauge in the elevated section from JLN Stadium station to Infopark Phase 2 station.

It has invited open e-tenders online for Rs 127.91 crore for ‘Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Ballastless Track’, a work that is aimed to be financed by availing a loan from the Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The successful bidder should complete the work in 16 months from the date of the Letter of Award. The last date of tender submission is September 1, while the bids will be opened on September 9. The contract awardee can subcontract the work, limited to 50% of the contract price. The tender shall be valid for 180 days (both inclusive) from the last date of submission of tenders.

Last week, KMRL floated open tenders for supply of a third rail traction system as well.

The Phase 2 project involves the construction of an elevated, electrified metro rail system spanning 11.2km and comprising 11 stations along the JLN Stadium-Infopark section. While the original deadline was the end of 2025, it was revised to December 31, 2026, after the work suffered a delay due to a fund shortage and issues related to utility shifting.

“While the complete section is targeted to be completed by next year’s end, we plan to open the first reach up to Padamughal by June 30, 2026. Hence, the successful bidder should complete the work in that session quickly by March 2026. It requires another three months for testing and other purposes,” a senior KMRL official said.