Rev Kurian Peter consecrated bishop of CSI Cochin diocese

KOCHI: Rev Kurian Peter was consecrated as the bishop of the Church of South India (CSI), Cochin diocese, at a solemn service held at the CSI Immanuel Cathedral, Broadway, in Kochi on Friday. The ceremony was led by Rev K Reuben Mark, Moderator of the CSI, who served as the chief celebrant.

Rev Kurian had been serving as senior presbyter at St Francis CSI Church, Fort Kochi, and administrative finance secretary. Born on December 5, 1971, he completed his BA in Economics from Mahatma Gandhi University, Bachelor of Divinity from Leonard Theological College, Jabalpur, and Master of Theology in Pastoral Care from Trinity College, University of Divinity, Melbourne.

Ordained a deacon in 1999 and a presbyter in 2000, Rev Kurian has served congregations across Kerala and in Melbourne, Australia, and held key roles in Sunday School, counselling centres, and child development initiatives.