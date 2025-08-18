Small, medium-quantity drug cases register a significant rise in Ernakulam

KOCHI: Further underscoring the growing concern of drug abuse, Ernakulam district has seen a significant rise in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases and arrests in the first half of this year, which have been marked by a jump in small- and medium-quantity seizures.

As on August 15, 4,448 cases were registered, with 4,728 individuals arrested. Rural areas recorded 2,443 cases, surpassing the 2,037 cases for all of 2024. In Kochi city, 2,005 cases were reported, up from 1,558 in the same period last year. The district is fast approaching last year’s figures of 4,512 cases and 5,010 arrests.

According to Kochi commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, intensified anti-drug operations by police squads have led to a sharp increase in arrests and seizures. “Over the past six to seven months, a significant number of cases and arrests have been reported within city limits. In addition to small-quantity cases, there has also been a notable rise in medium and commercial quantity seizures, contributing to the surge in figures,” he said.

“A significant portion of seizures and cases in rural areas is concentrated in regions with high migrant population such as Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Aluva. Investigations indicate that traffickers largely target youth and celebrities,” a source with Ernakulam Rural police said, on condition of anonymity.

Much of the narcotics, especially cannabis, is sourced from Assam, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, while synthetic drugs are predominantly trafficked from Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai. He pointed out that the seizure of over 500 sacks of banned tobacco products — worth nearly `3 crore — early this year in the Perumbavoor region stands out as one of the largest of its kind in the state.

Commenting on the jump in cases and arrests, Ernakulam district police chief M Hemalatha attributed it to a combination of growing drug abuse, trafficking, and intensified enforcement measures. “While earlier we focused on commercial quantity seizures, we are now giving equal attention to small-scale possession cases to trace the roots of supply and disrupt the network,” she said.