Bypass corridors to come up at Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam

KOCHI: Travelling through Muvattupuzha town — a key point along the MC Road — during peak hours is a nightmare as, more often than not, you will be caught in acute traffic congestion.

Commuters, however, have a reason to rejoice. Two bypass corridors are set to come up in Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam.

In fact, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has entrusted the National Highways Authority of India with “consultancy services for preparation of DPR/feasibility report of five key stretches in the state”.

“We have started the process to create bypass corridors at these key points along the Kochi-Danushkodi NH 85,” a senior NHAI official told TNIE.

“We’ve invited tenders for the construction of the bypasses, which together are 15-km long. We’re also going to take up the construction of the Western Ernakulam bypass, connecting Angamaly with Kodungallur.”

The four-lane road between Kodungallur on NH 66 and Angamaly on NH 544 will be 20-km long. Besides the bypass corridors, the other projects include connectivity to Kannur airport from NH 66 (30 km), a four-lane connectivity from Ramanattukara on NH 66 to Kozhikode airport (12 km), and a new road from Fort Vypeen to Matsyafed tourist office (13 km).

“Bids have been invited from eligible consultants for preparation of DPR with respect to the five projects, which together involve the setting up of a 90-km stretch of road,” the official said. Noting that the bypass projects are crucial to decongesting the key towns, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose urged the state government to complete the land acquisition process within the stipulated time.

“The NHAI first approved and set aside a sum for the bypass construction in 2023. But the land acquisition process didn’t make progress within the stipulated one-year period despite the central agency forwarding many letters. The 3(A) notification was issued on December 7, 2023, but the project was shelved after the land acquisition process suffered major delays,” Dean said.