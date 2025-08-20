Athachamayam procession to kick off 10-day Onam fete

KOCHI: The 10-day Onam celebrations will begin with the Athachamayam procession, a colourful pageantry of caparisoned elephants, percussion, and folk dances, at Tripunithura on August 26. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh will inaugurate the procession at Tripunithura Government Boys’ HSS Ground at 9 am, said Tripunithura municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh on Tuesday.

Law Minister P Rajeeve, Tripunithura MLA K Babu, actors Jayaram and Ramesh Pisharody, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Kottayam MP Francis George, Piravom MLA Anoop Jacob, and Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka will also be present.

The procession will feature a vibrant display of traditional art forms such as kathakali, theyyam etc, martial arts like kalaripayattu, percussion performances including panchavadyam and shingari melam, folk dances, and fancy dress representing Onam traditions and mythology. Students, Asha workers, Kudumbashree members, Haritha Karma Sena members, and anganwadi workers will participate. The procession will move through the royal town and return to the school ground by 2 pm.

The Atha Pookalam competition will begin at Sion Auditorium at 10 am on August 26. Cultural performances will be held every evening at Layam Koothambalam from August 26 to September 4.