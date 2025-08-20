Biomedical waste treatment plant getting ready at Brahmapuram

KOCHI: Kochi corporation’s new initiative to address the growing problem of sanitary and special care waste disposal -- biomedical waste treatment plant -- is expected to be commissioned in September. The Rs 3.45-crore plant, a first-of-its-kind initiative by a local body in the state, is nearing completion at the Brahmapuram waste dumping site. All biomedical waste, except hospital-generated waste falling under the hazardous category, can be incinerated at the new plant.
On an average, around 100 tonnes of sanitary and special care waste are generated every month in Kochi, which includes sanitary napkins, diapers, and medical waste collected by government-approved agencies.
“Two government-approved agencies have currently collected more than two tonnes of sanitary and special care waste. This is being transported to the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) unit in Ambalamedu. Once the new plant is commissioned, we will be able to treat and dispose of the biomedical waste at Brahmapuram,” a senior health official with the Kochi corporation told TNIE.
KEIL, based in Ernakulam, is a public limited company tasked with the treatment and disposal of hazardous waste generated from industries in the state. A4 Mercantiles Private Limited and Aravind Associates are the two agencies entrusted by the corporation to collect and transport biomedical waste. They are paid Rs 12 by the users for collecting waste. “The corporation pays KEIL Rs 30 per kilogram to treat the biomedical waste,” the official said.
“These items are hazardous. Improper management of contaminated items can cause diseases and other environmental issues. We need to be careful while collecting, transporting, and treating the waste. Thus, we will have to employ an agency to collect and transport the waste even if the new plant is commissioned.”
The facility will have a capacity of 3.5 tonnes, allowing for the treatment of the increased quantity of waste, the official added.
Sanitary, special care waste collected & treated in Kochi
April: 91.44 tonnes
May: 106.96 tonnes
June: 105.5 tonnes
July: 76.9 tonnes (under maintenance since July 15)