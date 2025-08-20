Biomedical waste treatment plant getting ready at Brahmapuram

KOCHI: Kochi corporation’s new initiative to address the growing problem of sanitary and special care waste disposal -- biomedical waste treatment plant -- is expected to be commissioned in September. The Rs 3.45-crore plant, a first-of-its-kind initiative by a local body in the state, is nearing completion at the Brahmapuram waste dumping site. All biomedical waste, except hospital-generated waste falling under the hazardous category, can be incinerated at the new plant.

On an average, around 100 tonnes of sanitary and special care waste are generated every month in Kochi, which includes sanitary napkins, diapers, and medical waste collected by government-approved agencies.

“Two government-approved agencies have currently collected more than two tonnes of sanitary and special care waste. This is being transported to the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) unit in Ambalamedu. Once the new plant is commissioned, we will be able to treat and dispose of the biomedical waste at Brahmapuram,” a senior health official with the Kochi corporation told TNIE.