Kerala govt, BPCL ink pact to build 4-lane road to Ambalamugal and amenity centre

KOCHI: The state government and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday signed agreements for two major community projects — the development of a four-lane road to the Ambalamugal Industrial Hub and the construction of an amenity centre at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC).

The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. Industries Minister P Rajeeve, PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, Health Minister Veena George, senior BPCL officials, and representatives of the CCRC were also present.

As part of the agreement, BPCL will provide Rs 25.12 crore towards upgrading the road connectivity to Ambalamugal, including the construction of a new bridge over the Chitrapuzha River, in collaboration with the Kerala Public Works Department.

The project is expected to ease access to the Kochi Refinery and the surrounding industrial cluster. The second project, an amenity centre at CCRC, will cater to patients undergoing treatment and their bystanders. Designed to accommodate around 185 people, the facility will be funded by BPCL under its CSR initiative at a cost of Rs 11.34 crore.

BPCL Kochi Refinery Executive Director Sankar M said, “Both initiatives will have a direct social impact — by improving industrial infrastructure in Ambalamugal and by extending support to cancer patients and their families at CCRC.”