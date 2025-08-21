Plan to set up Judicial City in Kochi gains momentum

“We are actively considering metro connectivity to the site,” says Rajeeve. “This will make access seamless for judges, lawyers, staff, and the public. A feasibility study is on the cards.”



Advocates object



Not everyone is convinced. Sections of the legal fraternity have expressed concerns about relocating from the current location, citing convenience, tradition, and traffic congestion in Kalamassery.



Lawyer Nandakumar M R, secretary of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA), points out the legal wrangle over the parcel of land. “The matter is before the Supreme Court. Unless the issue is settled, plans to move the High Court to Kalamassery would be premature,” he says.

KHCAA president Yeshwanth Shenoy has been more vocal. “As long as the general body (of KHCAA) continues to have a voice, the High Court of Kerala is not shifting to Kalamassery or elsewhere, irrespective of whether it is the chief minister or the law minister who is interested in it,” he had said when the proposal came up in February last year.

In fact, the association raised a barrage of criticism in a petition filed in the High Court last year.