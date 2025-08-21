Retiered cop, wife now accused of allegedly abetting Kochi woman's suicide

KOCHI: In connection with the death of Asha Benny, a 42-year-old woman who reportedly jumped into the Periyar river at Kottuvally in North Paravoor, the probe team on Wednesday revised the charge in the first information report (FIR) to abetment of suicide against the suspects: Retired police officer Pradeep Kumar and his wife Bindu. The charge was altered from unnatural death following allegations of harassment related to moneylending, supported by the recovery of a suicide note.

“We are currently proceeding with evidence collection and recording statements. The suspects are absconding and a search is under way,” said Shojo Varghese, station house officer at North Paravoor police station. He added that the investigation is still in the early stages, and further details cannot be disclosed.

Ernakulam district police chief M Hemalatha confirmed that a “special investigation team (SIT), led by the Munambam DySP, has been formed to handle the case. On the first day, the team collected evidence from the victim’s residence and launched a detailed probe.”

A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that even Asha’s husband and close relatives were unaware of her financial dealing and that it emerged only after her first suicide attempt.

“Based on the family’s accounts and the suicide note, there was a transaction of around Rs 10 lakh between the victim and suspects. However, no supporting documents have been found. Keeping track of the financial trail is proving to be challenging.”

He said that if evidence of moneylending is established, additional charges under the Money Lending Act will be invoked. “We are also investigating whether the victim had financial dealings with others,” he added.

Asha was laid to rest at St Sebastian’s Church in Kottuvally.

Meanwhile, Deepa, daughter of the key accused, was taken into custody by the probe team from a business establishment at Kaloor on Wednesday night.

“The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by the magistrate,” said a member of the probe team. A total of four individuals have been named accused in the case, he added.

The custody procedure was delayed by 2 to 3 hours due to protests by the counsel for the accused, he further said.