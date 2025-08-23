Education should contribute to welfare of society: Governor Rajendra Arlekar

KOCHI: Education should not only empower individuals but also contribute to the welfare of society, Governor Rajendra Arlekar has said. He was speaking at the 27th convocation of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham held in the Brahmasthanam campus in Kochi.

The governor urged students to imbibe the values and wisdom shared by Mata Amritanandamayi and carry them into their lives. He emphasised that true education also incorporates humanitarian values and social responsibility.

A total of 477 students received their degrees across various programmes during the ceremony. Dr P Ajith Kumar, Registrar of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

Twenty-seven students were recognised as rank holders in their respective disciplines, and 14 students who had completed research in various fields were also conferred with degrees.

Dr U Krishnakumar, director of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi campus, welcomed the attendees. Swami Purnamritanandapuri, general secretary of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, delivered the inaugural address. Dr Shantikumar V Nair, associate provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, presided over the convocation ceremony.